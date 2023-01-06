RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five men arrested Thursday are facing murder charges in the death of a motorcyclist on New Year’s Day, according to Raleigh police.

Jonas Padilla, 37, died at a hospital from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads, police said.

The five men accused in Padilla’s death — Anthony Edward Cheever, David William Stephens, Vidaul Rashaad Reed, Martinus Jermaine Starks and Tyler Scott Grissom — all are charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon.

“Through the diligent efforts of our investigators and with the assistance of federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, the Raleigh Police Department apprehended and removed five dangerous criminals from the streets of our city,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

“I am grateful for the multi-jurisdictional collaborative efforts of law enforcement across our state to identify and arrest these suspected offenders quickly and without incident. The RPD will continue pursuing offenders who terrorize and harm our communities with callous and relentless violence.”

