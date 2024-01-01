KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A home and two vehicles in Kinston were destroyed Saturday night in a mobile-home fire that also killed five dogs.

(Lenoir County Emergency Services photo)

Officials responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a 911 call of a house fire at 181 Gullick Drive. Firefighters found the single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Three people who lived there were able to escape without injury, but the family’s dogs were trapped inside and did not survive. Investigators with the Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s Office were working to determine the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with shelter and other needs for the next few days.

Multiple departments responded to the fire, including the volunteer fire departments from Sandy Bottom, Southwood and Deep Run, the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue, Lenoir County EMS, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s Office.