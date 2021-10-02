5 face misdemeanor prostitution charges after undercover sting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities have charged five men with misdemeanor soliciting prostitution charges as part of an undercover operation, the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Saturday.

Charles Wall, 45, of Raeford, was charged with solicitation of prostitution, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and taken to the detention center.

Four other men, Francisco Hidalgo Tixteco, 44, Mica Mcdonald, 43 and Luis Miguel Hidalgo, 24, all of Raeford, North Carolina, and Henry Stephens, 65, of St. Pauls, North Carolina, were each given a $1,000 secured bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center after their arrest on Friday, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said in the release.

” The operation’s goal was to identify females who are victims of human trafficking and/or illegal prostitution through the use of undercover officers,” Wilkins said in the release.

The identified females were given an opportunity to talk with Wilkins Sgt. Hollis McNeill and a peer support specialist from Robeson Heath Care Corporation about a variety of programs to assist them with fighting addictions and improving their lifestyles, the release said.



“I am excited about the newly developed partnership with the Robeson County District’s Attorney Office, Robeson County judges and other agencies in the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program,” Wilkins said. “The program allows individuals with low-level offenses to enter alternative programs instead of going through the prosecution process and receiving active sentences. The program will allow the individuals to seek help for their addictions and reduce recidivism in our criminal justice system. The sheriff’s office currently has two deputies assigned to the program and will soon be adding a peer specialist. The benefits of the program have already been seen and there will be many more success stories to come.”



The Lumberton Police Department, Fayetteville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the operation. Anyone with information about human trafficking and/or illegal prostitution is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.​

