INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — Several people were reportedly found dead Sunday in an Inman home, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has begun investigating the deaths.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Spartanburg County Coroner arrived at a home Sunday night on Bobo Drive where they discovered four people dead inside.

“My office and the sheriff’s office have been working constantly since the report last evening on this case. We are presently at the morgue attempting to make positive identification and forensic exams on [five] deceased individuals,” according to Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger.

One person, who was still alive at the time, was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they later died while in surgery.

“From the exams we have been able to perform, all injuries appear to be gunshots,” Clevenger said.

Details about the incident have not been released by authorities yet.