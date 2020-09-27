5 juveniles arrested after shots ring out at a haunted house in NC

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (FOX46) — Five juveniles have been arrested following a shooting that occurred Saturday night at a haunted house in Rowan County, officials said.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots at the Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail at 1610 Daugherty Road in China Grove around 8:30 p.m.

The event had been advertised on multiple internet outlets and over 1,000 people were in attendance, the police report indicated. A number of the visitors are presumed to have come from outside of the China Grove area.

According to the police, multiple fights involving a variety of groups broke out in the midst of the event during which shots were fired.

Pepper spray was used on people who were not cooperating with officials.

Many of the guests were young and a pick-up point for parents was set up at a nearby Walgreens, officials said.

Five juveniles were taken into custody and 3 handguns were seized.

Other than one victim who showed up at Atrium Main with a gunshot wound on his foot, it is unclear at this time if any others were injured.

Police say they are looking for a silver Dodge Ram that fled the scene and is believed to be responsible for part of the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-216-8711.

This remains an active investigation.