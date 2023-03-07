WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old and a 36-year-old woman were among five people killed Sunday in a fiery wreck involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer.

The vehicles collided along at about 2:45 p.m. near Highway 13 at Hayfield Road near Eastover in Cumberland County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Knox said London N. Autry, 11, and Gabriel Antonio Autry, 36, were among those killed in the crash. Their relationship has not yet been released. Both lived at the same address north of Stedman, according to NCSHP.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Tyrik Bannerman, 27, is facing charges for not having a driver’s license. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Trooper said witnesses told them that the SUV was driving on Hayfield Road and didn’t stop at the stop sign. The tractor-trailer was driving east along Highway 13 when the two collided.

A man who lives nearby said the crash sounded like a bomb going off. Both vehicles landed in the ditch and caught fire. Crews worked to pull the trailer out of the ditch more than four hours after the crash.