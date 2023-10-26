CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that the shooting that left five people dead early Thursday morning was a targeted attack.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the killings, Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said.

Deputies were called to a home 10300 block of Garland Highway around 12:41 a.m. on Thursday regarding a homicide.

A 911 caller told dispatchers they had last communicated with one of the occupants of the residence around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The caller told dispatchers they stopped by the home after leaving work and discovered the bodies.

“This morning has definitely been an unusual morning in Sampson County,” said Eric Pope, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office PIO. “This is not normal for our community, it’s not normal for any community, and it should shock the conscience.”

Deputies found four men and one woman with gunshot wounds inside the residence upon arrival. Their ages ranged from the 30’s to the 80’s. They were of different races and ethnicities.

Identities of the known victims are not being released, pending family notification.

It’s also unclear how the five are connected.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation left the scene by noon on Thursday, but are still following up on potential leads.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141.