SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant Monday evening.

At about 8:10 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Horner Boulevard, the residence was searched and ended in the arrests of Wallace Lyndale Hawthorne, 36, and Anthony Lee Arvenetta, 20, both of Sanford.

During their search, agents located a total of 5.5 pounds of cocaine. A loaded 9mm handgun was also taken in the search, though no charges were brought against the pair in relation to the gun. CBS 17 has reached out for clarity on why the gun was seized.

Photo showing 5.5 pounds of cocaine and a handgun seized in Sanford. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Both were issued a $300,000 secured bond and have been charged with: