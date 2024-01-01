CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five people were shot Sunday night during a New Year’s Eve celebration at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:30 p.m. where an initial investigation revealed that a suspect had fired multiple rounds into a crowd, hitting five people. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody a short time later, CMPD said.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, CMPD said. Medic later said three of the victims were transported from Church Street and the two others from a location on Graham Street.

No motive has been given in the shooting.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.

This is the second notable shooting and third troubling incident at Romare Bearden Park during the last year. Over the summer, shots rang out at the park causing alarm while a Charlotte Knights baseball game was taking place.

More than 30 people were arrested or cited after a brawl broke out at the park during 4th of July festivities.