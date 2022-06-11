ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five teenagers have been arrested after a shooting and a police chase in Rock Hill on Friday, police said.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. Friday to calls about at the Oak Hollow Apartments on South York Ave.

An initial investigation revealed an 18-year-old woman was driving with an unidentified passenger when they were fired upon. The woman was struck and the passenger drove them to the hospital, according to a police report.

Officers determined that the suspects were in a white Buick SUV. Officers found the vehicle a short time later and tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The car eventually stopped, and the suspect tried to run away, but they were caught by officers. police said.

Tyrecus Brice Jr. and Trayvion Miller, both 17, and three 15-year-olds were all arrested and face multiple charges, including assault and battery and gun possession under the age of 18.

Four handguns were found inside the vehicle, police said.