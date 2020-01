5 tornadoes touch down in SC upstate

TOWNVILLE, SC (WSPA/WBTW) – The National Weather Service said at least five tornadoes touched down around the Upstate, Saturday.

According to the NWS, the first EFO tornado touched down at about 8:02 p.m. in Townville. It had 85 mph wind speeds and was 30 yards wide. The tornado traveled about 0.44 miles.

The tornado caused minor damage off of Fairplay Road, the NWS said.

According to the NWS, the tornado downed a few trees, threw wrought-iron furniture off of a porch and destroyed a carport-like barn. Sheet metal from the barn’s roof was found a quarter of a mile away. A tractor was also damaged by a 2×4.

The second EFO tornado touched down at about 8:10 p.m. in Townville, according to the NWS. It had wind speeds of about 85 mph and traveled about 0.22 miles. It was 50 yards wide.

According to the NWS, the tornado downed hundreds of trees before moving over Lake Hartwell.

A third EF-0 tornado touched down around 8:39pm in northern Anderson County.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down just south of Piedmont with estimated wind speeds of 85 miles per hour.

The tornado was on the ground for just over a half-mile.

Nobody was hurt in the twister which uprooted trees and destroyed a carport on Smith Drive.

Two more tornadoes touched down in the area of Abbeville County and Greenwood County.

The first was an EF-0 tornado with winds of 85 miles per hour which was on the ground for around two-and-a-half miles at 8:41pm.

That tornado began in Abbeville County before moving across Highway 72 just west of Greenwood.

Numerous large pine trees had their trunks snapped and others were uprooted. Officials said the metal roof of a barn was partially torn off.

The second touched down minutes later just north of Greenwood near US-25 and Deadfall Road West and was on the ground for just over a half-mile.

The NWS said that tornado uprooted at least two trees and caused minor roof damage to a home.

No injuries were reported in any of the tornadoes, the NWS said. The National Weather Service also reports an EF-1 tornado has caused damage to an area near Loris High School. Read more here.