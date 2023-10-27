CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the five people who were killed in a targeted shooting on Thursday in Clinton.

The five victims were:

Alfonza Jeffers, 73, of Clinton;

Dagoberto Lopez, 33, of Garland;

Hector Salazar Lopez, 39, of Garland;

Lamar Williams, 58, of Rose Hill; and

Jamie Lynn Rowland, also known as Jamie Thompson, 47, of Clinton.

Alfonza Jeffers (Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

Dagoberto Lopez (Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

Hector Salazar Lopez (Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

Lamar Williams (Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jamie Lynn Rowland a.k.a. Jamie Thompson(Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday around 12:41 a.m., the Sampson County E-911 Center received a report of five bodies located inside a residence on the 10300 block of Garland Highway in Clinton, the sheriff’s office said.

A 911 caller told dispatchers they had last communicated with one of the occupants of the residence around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The caller told dispatchers they stopped by the home after leaving work and discovered the bodies.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies discovered four men and one woman with gunshot wounds inside the residence upon arrival. The victims ranged from 30s to 80s and were of different ethnicities and races.

So far no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141.