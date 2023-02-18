COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 5-year-old was among nine minors who were shot Friday night at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, according to police.

All nine people who were shot are expected to survive, according to Columbus police.

Officers responded at 10:11 p.m. Friday night to a Shell gas station on Warm Springs Road where they found multiple gunshot victims and a large group of people.

The victims were:

5-year-old male

12-year-old male

Two 13-year-old females

13-year-old male

14-year-old male

Two 15-year-old males

17-year-old male

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon released the following statement:

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country. While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets. It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us.”

Members of the Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is urged to call Det. E. Rosado at 706-225-3162.