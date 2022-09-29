ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Employees at a T-Mobile store made a call Tuesday that they never imagined they would have to make, notifying police that a young child had been shot in the business’ parking lot.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the store in the 200 block of Premier Boulevard to find what Chief Bobby Martin described as a “bloody shirt” and the scene of a vehicle that had driven away with a “bloody child.”

“Officers (then) went to UNC Health North where they were made aware the child, a boy, was shot in the left arm and driven to the hospital by an adult male and female,” Chief Martin told CBS 17.

The boy was in stable condition, officers said, and he has since been moved to a different facility for more treatment.

Martin confirmed that the woman was the boy’s mother but the man’s relationship with the woman and child remained unclear.

The man and woman are both in custody and have been charged with felony child abuse and obstruction of justice, police said.