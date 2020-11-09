5-year-old boy shot while riding in car in North Carolina, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials say that a 5-year-old boy was shot while riding in a car Sunday night east of Raleigh.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. when a family was riding along New Bern Avenue, according to a news release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

As the family drove near Old Milburnie Road “they heard a ‘pop’ sound,” the news release said.

“It was at that time the juvenile began complaining about arm pain. The family pulled into the parking lot of Grace Baptist Church, where they discovered the child’s injury,” Curry said in the news release.

The boy was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Sunday night, several deputies gathered outside the church during an investigation.

On Monday, deputies were out in the area investigating the incident and seeking witnesses.

If anyone with information on the case are urged to call deputies at 919-856-6911.