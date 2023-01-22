RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire late Friday night at an office building in North Raleigh took about an hour to get under control with dozens of firefighters at the scene, officials said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a fire broke out at 1100 Logger Court, an office complex off Falls of Neuse Road just south of Spring Forest Road.

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from one of the two-story buildings at the complex.

At one point, flames were shooting through the roof of the building that caught fire.

No one was inside any of the businesses when the fire broke out, according to Raleigh Fire Division Chief Jason Patterson.

Officials said the two-alarm fire meant approximately 50 firefighters were at the scene.

No one was injured and the fire remains under investigation.