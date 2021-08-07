50 people displaced in fire at North Carolina apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire Saturday morning injured two people and displaced 50 at a large apartment complex in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Fire Department and the American Red Cross responded about 5 a.m. to the fire at the three-story Kings Cross Apartment complex.

It took approximately two hours for firefighters to put out the blaze, which affected 24 units in the building at Ivanhoe Court. Those forced to leave their homes had to do so because of both fire and water damage, Fayetteville Fire Marshall T.J. McLamb said.

One person was taken to a local hospital by Cape Fear Valley EMS to be treated for minor, unknown injuries, while the other person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, McLamb said.

Battalion Chief David Richtmeyeter said the fire department sent approximately 42 firefighters to the scene and requested help from the American Red Cross. In a news release, the organization said it assisted the people displaced by the fire at the scene and virtually.

