$50,000 reward offered after Duke Energy employee critically injured in shooting, robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a Duke Energy line technician in northeast Charlotte was shot and critically injured, Crime Stoppers has announced a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The armed robbery and shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, near the 4100 block of The Plaza. The initial investigation revealed two Hispanic males held a Duke Energy line technician, identified as Matthew Darr, at gunpoint, shot him, and then took his iPhone 11 as well as tobacco products, the police report indicated. Duke Energy confirmed to FOX 46 that Darr was an employee.

Pamala Burks tells FOX 46 she’s in the middle of renovating her home off The Plaza to rent it out and to add to that chaos on Friday night she had to call Duke Energy to take down an electrical wire hanging from her house. Burks says she feels terrible because that same night the Duke Energy worker she called out was shot in the face.

“I just felt like it was my fault a little bit because I called,” Burks said. “My condolences go out to him and the family and Duke Energy in itself. But I feel like the community is strong, and we’ll get through this.”

According to Charlotte Crime Stoppers, Darr was rushed to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries.

James Grissom has lived in the community for more than 50 years and said normally it’s the traffic that’s a problem, not crime. He said he saw Darr working earlier and that later in the night heard a gunshot. Minutes after that his neighborhood was flooded with a sea of blue lights.

“It’s just sickening, you know, stuff like that going on in the neighborhood makes it bad,” Grissom said. “I said my God, it’s gotten crazy now, all this coronavirus, I guess, but they don’t fight no more they just shoot now.”

Duke Energy issued the following statement to FOX 46 regarding the shooting:

“Our employees are our family and nothing is more important than their safety. This event is a reminder of the many hazards we often face to keep the lights on for our customers and communities.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our teammate, and we are committed to helping him and his family as he recovers.

We will continue working closely with law enforcement in their investigation to ensure that accountability is applied appropriately.“

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Crime Stoppers has received a private donation, as a reward, of $50,000 for any information to an arrest in this case.