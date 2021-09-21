$50K reward offered for info in 2014 death of Clemson student Tucker Hipps

A $50,000 reward is being offered for info in the death of Clemson student Tucker Hipps that happened in 2014. (Oconee Co. Crimestoppers)

OCONEE CO. (WSPA) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information about the 2014 death of Clemson University student Tucker Hipps.

Hipps was a 19-year-old sophomore when he went missing after an early morning fraternity run near Clemson University on Sept. 22, 2014. According to Crime Stoppers of Oconee Co., his body was later found that afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. in Lake Hartwell under the Hwy 93 bridge.

At the time, a complaint said the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter had a long tradition of pressuring and forcing pledges to jump off the bridge and swim to shore. The fraternity denies that.

Crime Stoppers wants to know what events led to Tucker being in the water almost seven years ago.

We previously reported that after Hipps’ death, Gov. McMaster signed into law in 2019 that universities and colleges will be required to report infractions like hazing, sexual assault and alcohol violations for all campus organizations.

Crime Stoppers of Greenville will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the reward money and the creation of a documentary by Daniel E. Catullo III, an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker.