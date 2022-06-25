MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mint Hill man arrested Thursday is facing 29 charges related to child porn after investigators reportedly found images and videos on several electronic devices, according to the Mint Hill Police Department.

Police said 55-year-old Craig Spiesman was arrested at his home Thursday after a 16-month investigation.

Spiesman was charged with 29 separate felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said there was no evidence that any of the crimes involved direct contact with children or with children known to the subject.