58 South Carolina hospitals recognized by Zero Harm Awards Program this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Hospital Association’s Zero Harm Awards program is recognizing 58 South Carolina hospitals this year, according to a news release.

The hospitals had collectively won 223 Certified Zero Harm awards for clinical safety this year. The awards collectively represent 314,414 patient days without medical harm and projected 1,729 hospital days avoided, according to the release.

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center, McLeod Health and MUSC all won awards.

For the first time, the program is including the Drive to Zero Suicide Award in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. This award recognizes facilities that are “embracing” Zero Harm by using Zero Suicide strategies like allying with community mental health centers. Twenty hospitals will receive this award this year, according to the release.

“The Zero Harm program is a prime example of a successful partnership between the public and private sector that improves the quality of life in South Carolina,” Executive Director of Innovation at SCHA Karen Reynolds said in the release. “As medical errors continue to be a major concern across the country, South Carolina has developed a blueprint for reducing avoidable harm in our healthcare facilities that other states can follow.”

SCHA’s collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is to thank for this “clinically focused” and “unique” program. The program started in 2014 to give hospitals that are preventing medical errors recognition.

“Zero patient harm is possible only if physicians, clinical and support staff members work together to support a culture of high reliability,” Reynolds said. “Zero Harm Award winners are an inspiration to all hospitals across the state striving to provide best in class care for every patient.”

For more information and a full list of this year’s award recipients visit SCHA’s website.