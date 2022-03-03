COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — High school students would see a change in their graduation requirements and airboats would be banned on certain rivers during duck hunting season, under proposed bills in the South Carolina General Assembly.

The majority of bills from local lawmakers are aimed at offering official recognition for specific coaches, pastors and other professionals. Other propose naming roadways after local figures.

Most bills urging changes in state code will never make it out of committees. However, some eventually become law, or are tweaked and reintroduced in following years in the hopes the changes will help them pass.

Here are six locally sponsored bills to keep an eye on this legislative session:

Bill: Graduation requirements

Main sponsor: Sen. Luke Rankin (R-Horry County)

Summary: The bill, which has been around in some form since December 2020, would require high school students to take personal finance classes instead of economics classes in order to graduate. If it passes, the law would apply to students entering the ninth grade beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.

Status: The bill has made it out of committee in the House and Senate.

Bill: Right to try experimental treatment modalities

Main sponsor: Rep. Kevin Hardee (R-Horry County)

Summary: The bill would allow people who contract a disease that “could result in a declared epidemic or pandemic disease” to “consider, in consultation with a health care provider, any treatment modality that is either approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration or has passed adequate peer-reviewed analysis and been published in a peer reviewed journal.”

Status: The bill remains in the House Committee on Judiciary.

Bill: Seasonal airboat ban

Main sponsor: Rep. Lee Hewitt (R-Georgetown County)

Summary: Airboats would be banned or the Waccamaw, Great Pee Dee, Little Pee Dee, Black and Sampit rivers in Georgetown and Horry counties from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunrise during duck hunting season.

Status: The bill remains in the Senate Committee on Fish, Game and Forestry after being approved in the House.

Bill: Removing school board members

Main sponsor: Sen. Greg Hembree (R-Horry County)

Summary: The bill would allow the governor to remove school board members who are “guilty of malfeasance, incompetency, absenteeism, conflicts of interest, misconduct, persistent neglect of duty in office, or incapacity.” Before removing a board member, the governor must inform the member in writing and give them “an opportunity on reasonable notice to be heard.”

Status: The bill passed the Senate before the House sent it back with amendments.

Bill: Livestreaming school board meetings

Main sponsor: Sen. Greg Hembree (R-Horry County)

Summary: The bill would require school boards to livestream meetings. If a board is not able to livestream the meeting, it must post a “clear audio and video recording” of the meeting on its website in less than two days after the meeting. If passed, public school boards would have until July 1, 2023 to comply.

Status: The bill remains in the Senate Committee on Education

Bill: Banning candidates who have ethics violation debts

Main sponsor: Sen. Greg Hembree (R-Horry County)

Summary: The bill would block political candidates from running if they have an outstanding debt to the State Ethics Commission, the House of Representatives Ethics Committee or the Senate Ethics Committee.

Status: The bill remains in the Senate Committee on Judiciary