CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Six animals were rescued during a house fire on New Year’s Day in Concord, Concord Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at about 6 p.m. Sunday. The fire was at an unoccupied home on Central Drive.

Concord Fire Dept. Concord Fire Dept.

The fire was discovered in the attic within three minutes, was extinguished within 9 minutes and a search ensued for any additional hidden fires, officials said. Three cats and three dogs were rescued.

American Red Cross, Concord Fire and Kannapolis Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.