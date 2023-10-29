BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Six firefighters were injured after a building collapsed while they were providing medical aid to someone suffering a medical emergency on the roof in Burlington, North Carolina.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Burlington firefighters, the Whitsett Fire Department, and Guilford County Emergency Services responded to an emergency medical call.

The patient was having a medical emergency on the roof of an outbuilding that was under construction, authorities explained.

As firefighters were providing aid and attempting to lower the patient to the ground, the building collapsed. The patient and several firefighters all fell to the ground alongside the building debris, authorities said.

Other emergency personnel at the scene immediately provided care to the patient and the several firefighters who were injured in the collapse.

The Gibsonville Fire Department and additional Guilford County EMS resources were sent to the scene to assist.

In total, six firefighters were taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to the Burlington Fire Department. Their injuries “appear to be not-life-threatening.”

As of Sunday morning, there is no update on the condition of the original patient or the injured firefighters.

The Burlington Fire Department released the following statement:

The Burlington Fire Department wishes to extend its appreciation and thoughts to all parties impacted by this event. The Burlington Police Department, along with Guilford County EMS, Guilford County Emergency Services – Fire Division, the Whitsett Fire Department, and the Gibsonville Fire Department all assisted on this incident. Burlington Fire Dept.

There is no further information available at this time.