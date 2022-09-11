LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities arrested two people and seized six guns and a variety of drugs after searching a home in Lancaster.

Donna Caskey, 48, and Jonathan Roof, 43, both of Lancaster, were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Poppy Lane, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office said.

They face multiple drug charges involving the distribution of cocaine and fentanyl.

Two rifles, two shotguns and two handguns were seized during the execution of the warrant, deputies said.

Caskey has a criminal history that prohibits her from gun possession.

Both suspects were released from jail after posting bond, the sheriff’s office said.