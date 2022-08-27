FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police arrested a man Saturday after six people were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash late Friday night.

Officers were called at about 11:30 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road. According to police, the driver fled and six people were taken to the hospital.

Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container and a red light violation.

He was given a $20,000 secured bond and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.