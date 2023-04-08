ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — Frightened beachgoers fled after gunshots rang out on a crowded Isle of Palms beach, video obtained by Nexstar’s WCBD shows.

Six people were hurt in Friday evening’s shooting that followed a series of altercations during local senior skip-day festivities, Isle of Palms officials confirmed during a news conference.

“We know there was a fight that broke out, then a second fight that broke out,” Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said. “While officers were dealing with those two incidents, that’s when the shooting started.”

The Isle of Palms Police Department said most of the victims were teens and that at least one victim appeared to be in her 30s or mid-40s.

Several people were detained on weapons charges as of Friday evening, though police had not yet confirmed if any of them were responsible for the shooting.

Cornett said the department was still investigating.

The Isle of Palms City Council scheduled an emergency meeting for 12 p.m. Saturday to address the incident. Officials plan to hold another news conference before the meeting.

Footage taken by a beachgoer just before the shooting (available in the player above) appears to show hundreds of people crowded by a pier on Isle of Palms. Many are then suddenly heard screaming before gunshots ring out.

“Get down!” someone can be heard yelling just before the camera drops and cuts out.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 5:20 p.m., prompting authorities to clear and shut down a large section of the beach.

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace was among those who reacted to the shooting on Twitter, saying, in part, “I will not politicize this horrific event tonight, but I have many thoughts about policies I’ve worked on over the years to reduce gun violence. It’s past time to WORK TOGETHER.”

In a statement, Isle of Palms City Councilman Blair Hahn lamented both the incident and the lack of a dedicated emergency lane for first responders to use.

“This is an unfortunate event and my heart goes out to all involved and their families,” she said.

Isle of Palms officials said several agencies were assisting with the investigation, including the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Sullivan’s Island Police Department, and more. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and federal agencies have also offered assistance.

Police also established a tip line which can be reached at 843-529-3750.

Police said they had already planned to step up patrols ahead of spring break and that patrols will likely be increased even more in the wake of the shooting.