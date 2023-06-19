GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville police say six people were shot, one who died, after a dispute that happened just before midnight Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1100 and 1200 blocks of West 6th Street in Greenville for the report of gunshots. They found a 45-year-old man dead at the scene. Five others were confirmed injured after being shot. They were transported to ECU Health Medical Center, each with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were still investigating the incident Monday. They believe the shots were exchanged between two groups of people during a dispute.

No names have been released by Greenville police. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins has spoken with the family and has gotten the name of the victim but is not releasing it until Greenville police do so. The ages of those injured were between 15-64, officials said.

Shooting in Greenville before midnight Sunday (Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

Shooting in Greenville before midnight Sunday (Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls released a video statement regarding the incident. Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said there would not be additional updates until Tuesday.