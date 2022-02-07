6-year-old among 4 shot at ‘Celebration of Life’ service in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 6-year-old boy is among the four victims in a shooting at a service remembering a man killed last month in Wilmington, police said.

People were gathered in the 200 block of N. 31st Street on Sunday when shots were fired, police said.

The crowd was there to hold a “Celebrate of Life” for Devin Williams – a 32-year-old who was shot and killed at the same location on Jan. 27, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6:40 p.m. to find several gunshot victims.

Three of the victims – a 6-year-old boy, a 33-year-old man, and a 36-year-old man – suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The fourth victim, a 16-year-old boy, is listed in critical but stable condition.

Wilmington Police Chief Donnie Williams released a video statement following the shootings that said in part:

“Six-year-old kids are supposed to be hurt from falling off bicycles – not from gunfire,” Williams said. “Whoever did this, you are a low-down dirty, coward, and you shouldn’t be able to look at yourself in the mirror each day. It’s important that we get these individuals and we get them in jail where they need to sit at.”

Police said Williams’ killing was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.