6-year-old Faye Swetlik returns home from autopsy with police escort

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Faye Swetlik is back home following an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston on Saturday.

Police escorted the 6-year-old who was found dead this week in her neighborhood.

The Lexington County Coroner says the findings regarding Faye’s autopsy will be released at a press conference to be held by Coroner Fisher and the Cayce Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Information regarding the time and location of that press conference will be released at a later time.

Latest Headlines