GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 6-year-old girl drowned Saturday in a pool in the backyard of a home, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said responders were called at about 4:30 p.m. to a home on South Emerson Street for a reported drowning in an above-ground pool.

Family members had pulled 6-year-old Za’myah Judge out of the water and were already attempting life-saving efforts when first responders arrived, authorities say.

First responders took over life-saving measures and took the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives said Za’myah had stacked several chairs against her next-door neighbor’s locked pool gate, climbed over and entered the water.

Her brother told investigators that he saw the girl go into the water and ran for help when she didn’t resurface.