6-year-old SC girl reported missing

CAYCE, SC (WBTW) – A 6-year-old girl has been reported missing out of Cayce, SC.

Faye Marie Swetlik was reported missing on Monday afternoon by the Cayce Department of Public Safety. She is a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School and was last seen in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce.

Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black T-shirt, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should please contact the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 794-0456.

