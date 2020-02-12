6-year-old SC girl still missing, all possibilities are open, police say

CAYCE, SC (WBTW) – Cayce Department of Public Safety is still trying to locate a six-year-old girl who went missing over 24-hours ago.

Faye Marie Swetlik was reported missing on Monday afternoon by the Cayce Department of Public Safety. She is a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School and her parents said she got off the school bus after school, but disappeared from her yard in the Churchill Heights neighborhood shortly after that.

They said they called the police, and more than 100 volunteers and law enforcement officers began searching for her.

“We’re hoping for the best,” Sgt. Evan Antley said on Tuesday. “We want to get Faye back home; So we’re not leaving any stone unturned. We’re asking everybody questions, we’re not leaving anybody out. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some. We are doing everything we can to get this girl home.”

Officers said Tuesday morning that residents with RING doorbells are asked to check their video for clues or information about Swetlik. At this point, law enforcement said all possibilities are open about where she could be.

Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black T-shirt, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.

