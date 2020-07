ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – A 63-year-old Robeson County man drowned in a river in the Maxton area on Sunday.

Crews responded to the Lumber River off Lucky Road just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to Patrick Cummings, EMS director for Robeson County.

Bystanders pulled the man out of the water before crews arrived, Cummings said. Cummings confirmed a 63-year-old man had drowned.

No further information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.