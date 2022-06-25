DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — Seven South Carolina residents were arrested Wednesday on charges connected to an illegal cockfighting and gambling ring in Ridgeville.
The arrests were made by a team of federal, state and local law enforcement officers and stemmed from a March incident in which 125 roosters were euthanized after the ring was busted.
Federal law enforcement officers seized cash and three vehicles connected to the venture and placed a hold on the Clayton Lane property where the incidents took place.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina identified the following defendants:
- Roy Michael Limehouse, 65, of Ridgeville, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.
- Roosevelt Curry, 67, of North Augusta, South Carolina, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.
- Joey Leverane Brown, Jr, a/k/a “Junior,” 41, of Warrenville, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.
- Shannon Hubert Baxley, 49, of Barnwell, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation and false statement to a federal law enforcement officer.
- James Franklin Roundtree, 51, of Barnwell, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.
- Jeremey Allen Bessinger, 40, of Fairfax, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.
- Brandon Isaiah McLaughlin, 24, of Gloverville, was charged with animal fighting venture and illegal gambling operation.
If convicted, each person faces up to five years in prison per count.