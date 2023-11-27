COLUMBIA — At least seven people died on South Carolina roads during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period that began Wednesday evening and continued through Sunday night, according to preliminary data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Eleven people were killed during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

One of the deaths happened Saturday morning near Clio in Marlboro County when a car went off the road, hit several trees and overturned, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The name of the person killed has not been released.

As of Sunday night, 876 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to Department of Public Safety statistics. There were 1,000 in 2022.

Across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in 2023, there have been 55 traffic-related deaths in Horry County, 24 in Darlington County, nine in Dillon County, 20 in Florence County, 18 in Georgetown County, 14 in Marion County and six in Marlboro County.