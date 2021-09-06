7 shot in Georgia college town after man fires into crowd during fight, police say

ATHENS, Ga. (AP/WNCN) – Police say seven people were wounded in a shooting in Georgia when a gunman fired into a crowd of people.

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett says the injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting.

They are seeking help from the public as they search for him.

Police said they were looking for Pharoah Devonell Williams as the suspect.

Williams currently has numerous arrests warrants stemming from the shooting incident, police said.

“Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Few other details were immediately available Sunday.