OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 7-year-old girl was flown to the hospital after she was shot Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called at about 3:30 p.m. to a home on Taylor Road.

Deputies responded to the scene to find the girl with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. She was then flown to an area hospital for her injuries.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was accidental.