7-year-old girl hit twice by gunfire in NC shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A young girl was hit by twice by gunfire in a shooting in Raleigh Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Herndon Village Way, according to Raleigh police.

The victim, a 7-year-old girl, was wounded in her back and an arm during the shooting, police said.

The girl, who was outside when the shooting happened, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said her injuries are serious, but do not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened in south Raleigh near Cross Link Road and Garner Road.

This was the second shooting in Raleigh within hours on Sunday. The first shooting wounded a man and happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Milburnie Road, according to Raleigh police.

No other details were released by police.

