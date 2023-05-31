WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A young girl is recovering after being shot overnight, authorities said.

The 7-year-old girl was hit in the torso and the hand and was rushed into surgery. Just before 6 a.m., police said they received word that she was out of surgery and starting the recovery process.

Police were notified by a Shot Spotter alert just after midnight and responded to E. 24th Street. Officers found the girl and upgraded the call to a shooting. Officers have not said whether the girl lives in the home where they found shell casings or if she was inside or outside when she was hit.

Investigators found several bullets in the street and to the back side of the home, police said. No suspects have been identified, and a motive in the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem Crimestoppers or the police department.