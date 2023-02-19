BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 7-year-old was killed in a Thursday afternoon crash along Clements Ferry Road, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Toyota Van and Ford Pickup were both traveling southbound when the vehicles collided on Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road.

Neither of the drivers was injured in the crash; however, three passengers in the van were taken to the hospital with injuries. One later died.

That victim was later identified as 7-year-old Alex Nassyrov of Charleston.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Nassyrov was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.