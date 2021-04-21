7-year-old N.C. girl dies after uncle shoots her in the head during filming of music video, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46) – A 7-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her uncle last week died from her injuries Tuesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police arrested Jeremy Quintrel Lewis, 30, last week, accusing him of shooting his own niece in the head at a home near the 1200 block of Ware Avenue on April 13.

According to the police report, witnesses stated at the scene that a rap music video was being filmed at the residence. During filming, Lewis was handed a gun by the homeowner. Lewis fired the weapon, causing a bullet to go through a wall inside the house, striking the child, police said.

Lewis was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. She died nearly a week later.

Jeremy Lewis was charged with second-degree murder after the child passed.