74-year-old man reported missing, believed to be suffering from dementia

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

William “Buddy” Jacobs (photo: Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A 74-year-old man believed to be suffering from dementia has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

William “Buddy” Jacobs, of Shannon, was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday, Sheriff Wilkins said. Jacobs was last seen driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, with North Carolina registration of PAW-8088.

Jacobs was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, lime green pants, and black shoes. He is described as being about 5-feet, 9 inches tall and about 125 pounds, with gray and black hair, and grey eyes.

Anyone with information about Jacobs’ location is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

PLEASE SHARE: Media ReleaseFriday, September 20, 2019 Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of…

Posted by Sheriff Wilkins on Friday, September 20, 2019

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: