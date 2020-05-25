742 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC in 24 hours

Live Now
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina is now reporting 742 more COVID-19 cases among more than 8,000 new tests in the past 24 hours, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

To date, 23,964 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina and 754 related deaths have been reported.

More than 344,600 people have been tested for coronavirus across the state and 627 people are currently hospitalized. Hospitalizations have gone up from Sunday, which were at 587.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 3,380 people testing positive and 73 related deaths. Wake County has the second-highest case count at 1,471.

Forty-four percent of reported positive cases have been people 25-49 years old. Sixty-three percent of reported deaths have been people 75-years-old, or older.

