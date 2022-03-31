SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 79-year-old Salisbury man is accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl in 2015 after bringing her to his home after church and reading her scriptures, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said detectives began an investigation in February into Charlie Jerry Hedrick after a report that he had sexually abused a girl in 2015.

The girl, now 12 years old, reportedly told investigators that Hedrick would bring her to his home on Sundays after church, read Bible scriptures to her and then proceeded to molest her.

Authorities said the abuse happened several times during that year but stopped as she became older.

Hedrick was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree sexual offense with a victim under 13 and indecent liberties with children.

He was placed in the Rowan County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into Hedrick remains open.