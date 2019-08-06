8 arrested after search warrants served at 4 Columbus County gambling locations

WHITEVILLE, NC (WBTW) – Eight people were arrested after search warrants were served at four gambling locations in Columbus County, North Carolina.

On August 2, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, the CCSO SWAT Team, and the CCSO Criminal Investigation Unit served search warrants at the locations in Tabor City and Whiteville, according to the CCSO. Those locations included:

Vasco #1, 1101 East 5th Street, Tabor City

Vasco #2, 401 Fair Bluff Road, Tabor City

Deep Pockets, 109 North Main Street, Tabor City

701 Food and Tobacco, 7196 James B. White Highway South, Whiteville

Five people were arrested at the Deep Pockets location, the CCSO said. Tamara Jenell Brown, 34, of Longs, South Carolina was arrested and charges include felony possession of cocaine. Adam Heath Wallace, 44, of Tabor City, was reportedly serving as the operator and manager of the business. He was arrested and charges include felony operating five or more video gaming machines, felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor electronic sweepstakes, and misdemeanor gambling. Lataya Nealey, Joyce Nealy, and Consuella Vereen were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The CCSO said a gun stolen from Murph’s Pawn was recovered during the search at Deep Pockets, and that two additional guns, cash, and video gaming machines were also seized.

Tamara Jenell Brown (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Adam Heath Wallace (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Lataya Annette Nealey (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Joyce Ann Nealy (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Consuella Vereen (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Two people were arrested at 701 Food and Tobacco, according to the CCSO. Walid Abdo Hassan Al-Muraisi, 26, of Lumberton, is reportedly the store’s owner and he arrived during the search. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gambling and misdemeanor operating video gaming machines. Lisa Marie Moore, 48, of Evergreen, was reportedly operating the business at the time of the search. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gambling and misdemeanor operating video gaming machines. Video gaming machines and cash were seized from the location.

Walid Adobo Hassan Almuraisi (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Lisa Marie Moore (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Screenivas Vundavalli, 45, of Tabor City, is the owner of the two Vasco locations, according to the CCSO. He was arrested at the Vasco #1 location and charges including two counts of misdemeanor gambling and two counts of misdemeanor operating video gaming machines. Cash and video gaming machines were seized from both locations.

Sreenivas Vundavalli (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

