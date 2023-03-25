DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight people are displaced and two dogs are dead after an apartment fire in Durham Friday night, according to the Durham Fire Department.

At about 10:08 p.m., fire crews said 50 firefighters were dispatched to a three-story apartment building on the 2100 block of Broad St. in references to a reported structure fire.

The address is consistent with the Oaks at Northgate apartment complex.

When they arrived, fire crews said smoke and fire were showing from a second floor apartment.

They said they brought the fire under control within about 45 minutes.

Six apartments were affected, according to the fire department.

Across those apartments, fire officials said six adults and two children were displaced.

They said one of the adults was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Eight dogs were also rescued, according to a news release from the fire department.

It said firefighters and EMS crews had to revive three of the dogs.

Fire crews said two other dogs died in the fire.

(Battalion Chief Richard Ray/Durham Fire Department)

Of the six apartments affected, crews said all of them had water damage, while two of them and the attic space of the building had ‘substantial’ fire damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.