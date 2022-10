GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight people were taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near the border of Wake and Johnston counties, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash, which happened at about 5:20 p.m. at mile-marker 309 near Garner, shut down all of the westbound lanes for about two hours, the NCHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.