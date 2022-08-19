CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight students were injured after a school bus crash Friday in Chesterfield County, according to to the school district.
The crash happened at about 4 p.m. in the Jefferson area, according to the district. There were 24 students on the bus from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Queen City News reported the crash happened in the area of McCaskill Road and Angelus Road.
The remaining students who weren’t hospitalized will be transported on another bus, according to the district.
No other information was immediately available.