8-year-old boy shot while riding in car with his mom in North Carolina, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — An 8-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon while riding in a car with his mother in North Carolina, police said.

The incident was reported at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue in Southern Pines, according to Police Capt. Charles Campbell. After police arrived, they learned the shooting happened nearby in the 800 block of South Mechanic Street.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Campbell said.

The incident does not appear to be random, according to police. Campbell said the mother knew “the other party” involved. No other information was released.